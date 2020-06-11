Feds award nearly $400K to help with zoning, bird strikes, noise, safety around Vienna air station

Several recommendations came out of the two-year study

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in from a land use study targeting the area around the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Several recommendations came out of the two-year study and now money is being appropriated to help fund some of them.

The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission (EOMAC) and its executive director, Vito Abruzzino, announced Thursday that the Office of Economic Adjustment has awarded Trumbull County $399,725 in grant dollars for the implementation of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Joint Land Use Study (JLUS).

The purpose of the study was to look at compatibility issues between the air station and a 10-mile radius that includes Fowler, Vienna and Howland.

Among other factors, the study looked at how real estate, commercial economic growth and the environment are impacted.

Five areas of “operational footprints” were targeted.

Safety

Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard

Drone use

Noise

Vertical Obstruction Awareness

The study detailed the ways these five areas impact the surrounding communities and how the surrouding communities can impact the operations of the air station.

The grant money will be used to implement several recommendations ranging from educating the public about land use that doesn’t attract wildlife to avoid bird strikes to a feasibility study to relocate Mathews High School or least reduce flights over the building.

Other recommendations include adding noise information to real estate disclosures, safety zones to official maps and develop public education materials on proper drone usage, among other recommendations.

You can read the complete list of recommendations at yarsjlus.com.