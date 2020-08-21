Feds award Girard $135K for fire department equipment

The new equipment will allow firefighters to breathe while working within toxic environments

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Fire Department will be able to update some safety equipment thanks to a federal Homeland Security grant.

The $135,580 grant will be used to buy a self-controlled breaking apparatus and face pieces.

The new equipment will allow firefighters to breathe while working within toxic environments.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1220 applied for the grant to replace older equipment.

“This equipment is critical to the safe and efficient operation of the fire department,” said Local 1220 President Brian Pearson. “The upgrade of the SCBA is long overdue, and when the new units go into service, public safety will undoubtedly improve.”

Since 2012, Girard has received over $1.7 million in state and federal grants through applications completed by its firefighters, according to the union.

