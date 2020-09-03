Feds award Champion Twp. Fire Department $128K grant

Local News

The grant is part of $315 million awarded to departments nationwide

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire Truck generic

Credit: Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Township Fire Department received a $128,947 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The award is an Assistance to Firefighters Operations and Safety Grant administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The grant is part of $315 million awarded to departments, EMS organizations and state fire training academies around the nation.

The money will be used to help fund professional training, wellness, fitness programs, equipment, personal protective equipment and supplies.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com