YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was filed Thursday in federal court after a man was accused of having a package of almost seven pounds of cocaine that was delivered by mail to an East Side home.

The complaint charges Luis Parrilla, 41, with one count of attempting to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held after an initial appearance Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson pending a Tuesday detention hearing.

Parrilla was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of South Pearl Street by federal law enforcement officers who were tracking a package of cocaine that had been addressed to a nearby home in the 500 block of King Street.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint said a postal inspector on April 8 spotted the package, which was sent from Florida, in a U.S. postal database. The package weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and cost $21.50 to mail, the affidavit said.

The package was found Monday at a postal facility in Cleveland, the affidavit said. After receiving a federal search warrant, the package was inspected Tuesday, and inside, agents found 3,110 grams of a substance that was later found to be cocaine after it was tested, the affidavit said. The cocaine weighed more than 6.85 pounds.

The agents took the cocaine out and replaced it with something similar and a tracking device, then had an undercover agent disguised as a postal employee deliver the package Wednesday to the King Street home and leave it on the porch, the complaint said. Agents were watching as a few minutes after the package was delivered, someone in a pickup truck stopped in front of the home, took the package off the porch and drove it to South Pearl Street.

There, the person in the pickup truck gave the package to someone driving a car, then the car drove away.

The affidavit said the car made multiple turns like the person driving knew they were being followed, then drove back to the house on South Pearl Street. The driver, later identified as Parrilla, got out of the car with the package, ran into the woods, then ran back inside the house. He was later taken into custody when he walked onto the front porch, the affidavit said.

Agents found the fake cocaine and GPS in the woods but not the box it was packaged in, the affidavit said.

Reports said Parrilla denied having a package or knowing one was coming, but a test was done on his hands that showed he handled what was inside the package, the affidavit said.