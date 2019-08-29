Feds announcing charges against Youngstown Jewish Community Center threat suspect

Dozens of charges were laid out against 20-year-old James Reardon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal prosecutors are announcing charges Thursday against a New Middletown man accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Liberty Township.

The charges are going to be laid out against 20-year-old James Reardon during a 10 a.m. press conference at the U.S. Attorney General’s Office in Cleveland.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video on Instagram last month showing him shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background.

The caption post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

New Middletown police learned about the post on August 17 and arrested Reardon later that day after searching the home where he lives with his parents.

Reardon is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.