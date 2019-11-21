Feds add counts to Youngstown doctor accused of child sex crimes

Superseding indictment issued Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury this week added more victims to an indictment accusing a Youngstown doctor of child sex crimes.

A superseding indictment Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio now says that Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, 52, with having six victims ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old.

In September, Aiad-Toss was accused of having three victims within the same age range. He pleaded not guilty then to four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and a single count of production of child pornography.

The superseding indictment added three additional counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

The indictment says that Aiad-Toss enticed the victims into performing “commercial sex acts.”

Aiad-Toss is also accused of forcing the 15-year-old to perform a sex act on camera.

Aiad-Toss was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. He no longer works there.

Court records show a pretrial hearing for a change of plea was set for Friday but it is not clear if that hearing is being continued because of the superseding indictment. A jury trial is set for Feb. 3.