LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a FedEx truck temporarily backed up traffic in Liberty Township.

Troopers, Liberty Township officers and firefighters were called to Route 11 Southbound for the crash. It happened at the entrance to I-80 Westbound shortly before 9 a.m.

The ramp was closed, but it has since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Injuries have not been confirmed.