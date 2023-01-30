CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman.

Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.

“When I saw her I said ‘wow I finally got my first kid out here playing with a snowman’ so I just got enthusiastic and wanted to play with her,” said Mike Ross Jr., a FedEx driver.

His actions were caught in a short video clip, which we’ve slowed down for you to see. Ross says he got excited to see a child playing in the snow.

“It just brought back the nostalgia of being a child and just wanting to play and just have a good time with no cares in the world, just being a kid,” said Ross.

Ross says he always goes out of his way to help people who need it.