Federally protected bird found shot by two different weapons

(WKBN) – Birds in Flight Sanctuary is caring for a turkey vulture that was shot not once, but twice with two different types of weapons.

The vulture was found at Beaver Creek State Park in St. Clair Township, Columbiana County on Sunday.

A wildlife officer brought it to the sanctuary in Trumbull County.

Founder Heather Merritt says X-rays show the vulture was shot through the abdomen with an arrow and had a pellet in his chest.

The vulture’s injuries are serious and it is being treated with antibiotics.

“Why they would shoot a turkey vulture with a bow and arrow I don’t know or why they would shoot it with a pellet gun, I don’t know why anybody would do that,” Merritt said.

Turkey vultures are a protected species under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information on who shot it is asked to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ tip line at 1-800-POACHER (762-2437).