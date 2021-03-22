Federal prosecutors try to dismiss gun case in which Canfield boy was hurt

The child was playing catch in Canfield last summer when a stray bullet hit him in the arm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal prosecutors are seeking to dismiss a gun charge filed in an investigation over how a Canfield boy was hurt last summer.

The brief, one-page motion filed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio against Michael Soles, 48, does not give a reason as to why the government wants to dismiss charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered machine gun.

Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies arrested Soles Nov. 21 following an investigation that began Aug. 23.

A child was playing catch in the driveway of his Orchard Park Drive home in Canfield Township when a stray bullet hit him in the arm. The child has since recovered from his injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives are still trying to find out if Soles fired the shot that hurt the child.

Soles is accused of having the machine gun Aug. 26.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr.