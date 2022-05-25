YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are asking for jail time for a man who pleaded guilty to selling firearms without a license.

A sentencing memorandum filed before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis said some of the guns that Josh Hones, 36, of Youngstown, admitted selling have been used in other crimes.

Hones pleaded guilty on July 2 to one count of engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license. He is expected to be sentenced on June 10 by Judge Pearson.

He was indicted on May 13, 2021, by a federal grand jury. An affidavit in the case has not yet been made public but the indictment said that Hones had been selling guns between July 2019 and August 2020 without having a license.

In her memorandum, Makridis said Hones sold between 100 and 199 guns and he used such mediums as pawn shops, gun stores, Armslist and Facebook Messenger.

Makridis said Hones’ attorneys are objecting to a sentencing enhancement that states if a defendant has between over 100 and 199 guns that were illegally sought to be obtained, possessed or distributed, they should be counted for sentencing. Hones’ attorneys are contending that only guns that were found during criminal investigations should be counted toward sentencing.

Makridis said that because Hones already admitted to selling guns without a license, it means that all the guns he had and sold were being used unlawfully.

Makridis said at sentencing that the government is prepared to show Judge Pearson evidence that Hones had over 100 guns illegally. She said that Hones has a stable background including a steady employment history, a high school diploma and some college.

“His history and characteristics show no other reasonable explanation for Hones’ conduct other than greed,” Makridis wrote.

Makridis said the government will also show at sentencing that guns sold by Hones were used to threaten people, shoot up a car and help drug dealers do business.

“Law enforcement is still working to recover the firearms that Hones placed into the community,” Makridis wrote. “By providing firearms to felons and drug traffickers, he put the public in danger.”

Makridis asked for a prison sentence but one within federal sentencing guidelines.

Hones is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond while awaiting sentencing.