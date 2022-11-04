YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors this week said they are opposed to a request for an early release from prison by the founder of a drug treatment facility who is serving prison time for a multimillion dollar Medicaid fraud scheme.

In a motion filed Thursday before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Katz said the request by Ryan Sheridan, 41, should be denied because he has not shown that his defense attorney was ineffective during his sentencing.

Sheridan was sentenced Jan. 22, 2020, to 90 months in prison by Judge Pearson after he pleaded to 60 counts pertaining to a scheme that federal prosecutors said defrauded $24 million from Ohio in Medicaid funds.

Prosecutors said as the owner of Braking Point, Sheridan helped orchestrate the billing of $48 million in services that were never provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Sheridan filed a motion Sept. 19 asking that his sentence be vacated, saying that his defense attorney at his sentencing was ineffective and did not raise points that could have mitigated his sentence.

Sheridan filed the motion acting as his own attorney.

Katz wrote that Sheridan is not able to show that his defense attorney failed him at his sentencing. He also said that Sheridan failed to show that even if his counsel did make a mistake, that it would have impacted him negatively at sentencing.