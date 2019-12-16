Federal prosecutors oppose defense motion in Reardon case

Prosecitors said they should be allowed to introduce evidence that Reardon owned several weapons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors filed their opposition to a request by attorneys for a New Middletown man accused of threatening the Jewish Community Center to bar any mentions of multiple firearms found in his home.

In their response filed before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio, the government said they should be allowed to tell jurors that Reardon had more weapons than the one used in posting the video of what the government said was a threat because they must prove the post was not a joke.

Reardon has been in custody since an Aug. 17 search warrant was served at his home after authorities learned about a video he posted online in July, in which they say he threatened the local JCC.

The video has screams and sirens as background noise and shows Reardon holding a gun, investigators say. They say the caption identifies the man holding the gun as “local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Seamus is a nod to Reardon’s Irish heritage, authorities say.

In the video, Reardon is holding a gun, but when the search warrant was served police found two other guns and a knife.

Reardon’s attorneys last week asked Judge Gaughan to bar any testimony of any other weapons found other than the one in the video, saying it could cause jurors to hold that against their client.

In their opposition motion filed Monday, prosecutors wrote that possession of the firearms, knife and other items found when the warrant was served helps prove that Reardon was making a true threat of violence against the JCC and was not joking.

Additionally, the knife, a Hitler Youth knife, and other Nazi memorabilia found in the home shows the likelihood that Reardon would carry out the threat, prosecutors wrote.

“…Evidence of Reardon’s possession of weapons other than that used in the video is highly probative of his intent to communicate a true threat,” prosecutors wrote.

A hearing date for the motion has not been set yet.

