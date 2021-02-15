Federal prosecutors oppose compassionate release for man who had eight guns in Youngstown drug case

Kimble filed a request for compassionate release last week, citing his concerns over contracting COVID-19 while in federal custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are opposing a request for compassionate release by a man who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for having drugs and eight guns in Youngstown.

In a motion filed last week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Toepfer told U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster that the criminal record of Jamaar Kimble, 39, does not make him a good candidate for an early release from prison.

Kimble filed a request for compassionate release last week, citing his concerns over contracting COVID-19 while in federal custody.

Kimble entered guilty pleas in November 2019 before Judge Polster to charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Kimble was indicted in May 2019 based on evidence found in a Jan. 31, 2017 search of a Cordova Avenue home, where he was supposed to be staying in.

Authorities found five kilograms of cocaine, eight handguns and 15 pounds of marijuana.

The warrant was served after authorities set up a controlled delivery of a package of cocaine that was intercepted in Missouri before being allowed to be sent to a Cordova Avenue home Kimble was staying at.

The guilty pleas came after Judge Polster denied a motion to supress filed by Kimble’s attorneys.

Kimble asked for the release, saying he was concerned about contracting COVID-19 while he is incarcerated.

Toepfer said that Bureau of Prisons has taken the necessary steps to protect federal inmates during the pandemic and that of the inmates who have contracted the virus at the prison where Kimble is housed none have passed away from the virus.

But Toepfer also said that Kimble’s criminal record makes him a poor candidate to be released from prison early for any reason. He said that of Kimble’s eight previous convictions, one was for an offense Kimble committed while on probation and another was for an offense committed while on bond.

The convictions stretch back from 2001 to 2015.

“Given Kimble’s criminal record and his poor history of abiding by supervision in the

past, releasing him early would not promote respect for the law or protect the public from future

crimes,” Toepfer wrote.

Court records did not indicate when or if Judge Polster will have a hearing on the motion.

Among the guns found in the home where the warrant in the case was served were four .40-caliber semiautomatic handguns, two .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns, a .357-Magnum and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. Two of the guns had extended magazines and investigators found a drum magazine that was also loaded, pictures accompanying the sentencing memorandum in the case show.