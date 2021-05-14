Federal prosecutors look to seize $9.7K from Warren man charged in drug case

Matthew Cavin pleaded guilty in February and is expected to be sentenced June 8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are looking to seize just more than $9,700 from one of 11 men charged with selling drugs in Warren and Mineral Ridge.

Prosecutors filed the motion Thursday before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio looking to seize $9,712 from Matthew “Swag” Cavin, 31, who pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

Cavin is expected to be sentenced June 8.

The money prosecutors are looking to seize from Cavin is part of over $21,000 prosecutors are looking to seize, contending the money is profit from drug transactions and thus was obtained illegally.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize three semiautomatic handguns found when search warrants in the case were executed.

Prosecutors said members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Investigators used wiretaps and buys made to confidential sources to help make their case.

Five other people charged in the 92-count indictment have also pleaded guilty.