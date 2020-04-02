Federal prison in Columbiana County reports inmate death; COVID-19 test pending

He was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, but those results haven't come back yet

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced an inmate at Elkton Prison in Columbiana County has died.

On Tuesday, 53-year-old Woodrow Taylor went to the health services department at the prison. Prison staff sent him to the hospital because he was experiencing shortness of breath and couldn’t maintain sufficient oxygen saturation.

He already had long-term, pre-existing conditions, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Taylor’s health worsened and he was put on a ventilator. He passed away Thursday.

He was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, but the results of that test have not come back yet.

Two other inmates at Elkton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taylor was serving a five-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He had been at Elkton since April of last year.