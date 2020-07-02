Federal lawsuit claims evidence in Jordan Brown case from Mercer Co. was fabricated

Jordan Brown spent nine years incarcerated for the crime until his conviction was overturned

(WKBN) – The man accused in the death of a pregnant woman a decade ago has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a wrongful conviction.

Eleven years ago at a farm in Lawrence County, Kenzie Houk was murdered.

Jordan Brown, who was 11 at the time and is now 22 years old, spent nine years incarcerated for the crime until the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

The new lawsuit claims state police manipulated interviews, evidence and procedures to convict him.

The damages would be determined by the jury.