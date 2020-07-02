Federal lawsuit claims evidence in Jordan Brown case from Mercer Co. was fabricated

Local News

Jordan Brown spent nine years incarcerated for the crime until his conviction was overturned

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – The man accused in the death of a pregnant woman a decade ago has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a wrongful conviction.

Eleven years ago at a farm in Lawrence County, Kenzie Houk was murdered.

Jordan Brown, who was 11 at the time and is now 22 years old, spent nine years incarcerated for the crime until the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

Father of boy charged with Lawrence County murder speaks out

The new lawsuit claims state police manipulated interviews, evidence and procedures to convict him.

The damages would be determined by the jury.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award