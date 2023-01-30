YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday against the city police department and American Medical Response ambulance company filed by the mother of a man who was killed in a 2020 shooting.

U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ruled that Lynette Wesley, mother of Brandon Wesley, can not represent herself in her suit because she is not the sole beneficiary of her son’s estate even though she is the administrator of that estate.

Attorneys representing both the city and AMR asked for the suit to be dismissed last month, saying that federal court procedures bar someone from serving as their own attorney and as the administrator of an estate that is pursuing a civil claim if there is a beneficiary.

AMR included case law from the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals which said “a personal representative may appear pro se [as their own attorney] on behalf of an estate only if he or she is the sole beneficiary of the estate and the estate has no creditors.”

Included in AMR’s motion was paperwork from Mahoning County Probate Court that said Wesley’s father, Bernard Merchant, was listed as a beneficiary of Brandon Wesley’s estate.

Wesley was told in an earlier status conference that she must retain new attorneys if she wanted the suit to continue, but Judge Lioi said in her ruling that she never did and she also never responded to either of the motions asking for the suit to be dismissed.

The Pittsburgh-based attorneys she retained who filed the original complaint last February asked in October to be excused from the case because of “irreconcilable differences” between them and Wesley, although they never specified what those differences were, and Judge Lioi granted their motion.

Wesley’s son was killed July 18, 2020, after he was shot at the corner of Homestead and East Dewey avenues while he was walking home from Homestead Park after playing basketball. Detectives have said he was caught in the middle of gunfire between two groups shooting at each other. The case has not been solved.

In her original complaint Lynette Wesley contended it took an ambulance more than an hour to show up to tend to her son and police kept people from administering aid to him.

According to radio logs, 911 recordings and police reports, an ambulance arrived just under 10 minutes after the first 911 call was made and Brandon Wesley was already at St. Elizabeth Health Center when one of the officers named in the complaint, a homicide detective, got called out to respond to the scene.

Reports also said that city police officers were giving medical aid to Brandon Wesley before the ambulance arrived.

Judge Lioi dismissed the suit “without prejudice,” which means it can be filed again.