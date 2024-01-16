YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko, who filed a federal lawsuit after she was arrested by sheriff’s deputies, claims a ruling Tuesday by a federal judge vindicates his client.

“It’s a huge win for Niki,” said David Betras, Frenchko’s lead attorney on the case, who filed a civil rights lawsuit in April on behalf of Frenchko against Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe and the commissioners after she was arrested for disrupting a public meeting, a misdemeanor which was later dropped.

The suit claimed that Frenchko was arrested for her political beliefs and speech, and Betras said U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese agreed while granting his client summary judgment on some of her claims in an 81-page ruling issued Tuesday.

The judge did rule that Frenchko’s arrest was unlawful and a violation of state and federal law.

Judge Calabrese also granted the county some of their claims for summary judgment and said other claims that Frenchko raised in her suit would be best litigated in state court.

A message was placed with Daniel T. Downey, who represented Monroe and the other two commissioners — Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda (who is no longer on the board) — seeking comment.

Betras said it doesn’t matter that the defendants in the case had some of their claims granted because he said the judge ruled that the county violated Frenchko’s rights by arresting her because of her politics — which he called the “meat and potatoes of our case.”

“He found that [Frenchko was arrested for her politics] as a matter of law and that’s what I’ve been saying,” Betras said, saying that Judge Calabrese even said it in the first sentence of his ruling: “Here in America, we do not arrest our political opponents.”

Frenchko, who at the time she was elected to her first term in 2020, was the sole Republican on the board, had often clashed with Cantalamessa and Fuda during meetings.

Judge Calabrese characterized the dynamic as follows: “As a public official, she used her position to needle the incumbents and, in her view, hold them accountable for their decisions. For their part, they viewed her as ignorant of the basic workings of county government and a nuisance, to put it mildly. As her colleagues became more and more frustrated and impatient with her, their personal and political disagreements grew increasingly heated.”

The county won summary judgment on claims of malicious prosecution and partially for claims of battery but lost on their claims of false arrest or civil conspiracy.

Frenchko’s arrest in July 2022 came after she read a letter a month earlier by the mother of an inmate at the county jail criticizing Monroe and the conditions at the jail. At the July meeting, Monroe answered with a letter of his own, saying that Frenchko’s portrayal of the jail was “unnecessarily, inappropriately, and inaccurately besmirch(ing) the performance” of the people running the jail. The letter also asked that Frenchko apologize. She was arrested shortly after discussing another complaint she received about the jail.

Judge Calabrese said if the commissioners found Frenchko’s conduct disruptive during the meeting, there were other steps they could have taken, such as adjourning for a break. Instead, the judge wrote, “Of all the tools available, Defendants used one that would chill any ordinary person or public official from continuing to question the Sheriff’s performance of his duties—an arrest.”

Betras said he was not sure if Frencko would go to state court for the claims that Judge Calabrese said would be best litigated under state law.

The case is still pending.