YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Thursday dismissed a complaint filed by a parents group in Boardman over the school district’s mask requirement.

In dismissing the complaint, U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said she did so because the Boardman Parents Organization could not prove that having children wear masks in schools would lead to any harm.

Because the group could not prove any claims of harm, they do not have the standing to file a complaint, Pearson wrote.

The group originally filed their case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, where a judge there in October denied their request for a temporary restraining order. The case was then moved to federal court.

The case has been going through the courts for some time. The mask mandate was in effect at the school district last year, per CDC guidelines, and lifted in mid-February.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.