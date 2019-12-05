Federal judge denies suppression of wiretap evidence in Youngstown drug case

The defendant was asking the judge to suppress wiretaps in the investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge this week denied a motion to suppress by one of 11 defendants in a Youngstown-area drug case.

Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio denied a motion by Edward Dubose Jr., 37, to suppress any evidence collected against him during electronic surveillance, including any wiretapped phone conversations.

Dubose Jr., 37, his father Edward Dubose Sr., 58, and nine others are accused of selling cocaine in and around Youngstown from May to November of 2018.

He and the others were indicted January 29 by a federal grand jury.

In their argument for suppression, attorneys for Dubose said any wiretaps involving their client should be suppressed because prosecutors did not specify in their warrant application what kinds of communications they wanted to intercept.

In the indictment, Dubose is quoted discussing drug transactions 21 times with five different people, including his father, who is known in the indictment as “Pops.”

However, Judge Oliver wrote that when they wrote their search warrant application, the government said they were looking to intercept messages and conversations about heroin and cocaine trafficking.

Court orders also said those types of communications would be intercepted, Judge Oliver wrote.

Judge Oliver wrote that defense attorneys failed to give any facts that would back up their claims that the government violated the terms of the warrant.