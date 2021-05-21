Federal judge denies bond request for woman charged in Mahoning Valley meth case

Federal prosecutors said Mary Clearwater has failed to appear in court seven times in other court cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge has denied a request for bond by a woman arraigned this week who is charged with selling methamphetamine.

U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio said he agreed with prosecutors’ arguments in denying bond for Mary Clearwater, who was arraigned earlier this week on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Clearwater is one of six people indicted April 29 by a federal grand jury for selling meth in the Mahoning Valley.

Her attorney, James Jenkins, filed a motion for bond, saying in the motion that she has a supportive family and that she would be living with her mother in Southington.

In a motion opposing bond, federal prosecutors said bond should be denied because Clearwater does not have a job and was using methamphetamine as recently as May 14. She has only lived with her mother for one month and she refused to provide contact information for her.

Prosecutors said at the time Clearwater is accused of selling methamphetamine to a “confidential law enforcement source” for distribution, she was on probation out of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The six are accused of selling methamphetamine from July 2019 until December.

She has also failed to appear in court seven times in other court cases, prosecutors wrote.