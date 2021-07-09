Federal judge denies bond for man indicted on weapons charge stemming from Youngstown standoff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal judge denied a request for bond by a man indicted on firearms charges stemming from a standoff at his Youngstown home last year.

U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster denied the motion for release pending trial by Brandon Turjonis, 33, following a hearing Thursday.

Court records do not list any reason why the motion was denied, only that it was.

Federal prosecutors opposed releasing Turjonis. He was indicted federally on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm after he was arrested June 19 last year following a standoff at his Aberdeen Avenue home.

He was charged in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before the case was transferred in February to federal court.

Attorneys for Turjonis said he did not object to being held in detention when he was arraigned federally because he was serving time in the Trumbull County Jail on a probation violation stemming from the standoff. However, when that sentence was over, he asked for bail.

Prosecutors opposed, saying Turjonis has a history of drug abuse and not showing up for prior court appearances.