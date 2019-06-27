Federal investment hopes to help Youngstown area bounce back after economic blows

The grant will be used to create a team of experts to strategize how to create economic opportunity in northeast Ohio

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Commerce is investing $600,000 to help northeast Ohio recover from economic hardship due to the GM Lordstown closure and loss of coal jobs.

“Supporting locally-devised strategies to boost economic opportunity is a major focus of the Trump Administration,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming.

The money is going to the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments of Youngstown, Ohio.

It will be used to create a recovery coordination team, which will work with local stakeholders to develop and implement a strategy to respond to these economic challenges.

The team will work with experts from Cleveland State University’s Center for Economic Development to determine where northeast Ohio should focus its economic resiliency efforts.

The federal grant will be matched with $150,000 local investment.