Federal indictment unsealed charging Youngstown man with firearms offense

Jason Hymes Jr. was arrested in October by city police after a traffic stop on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges a North Side man with having a gun despite a previous felony conviction.

Jason Hymes Jr., 27, of Alameda Avenue, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm because of an Oct. 17 arrest by city police following a traffic stop on the South Side.

Hymes has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest on $20,000 bond. The case was bound over to a grand jury in December and court records show defense attorneys have filed a suppression motion in the case that was to be heard April 6 before the case was dismissed last week because it is being heard in federal court.

Hymes was pulled over about 2 a.m. Oct. 17 at East Boston Avenue and Market Street for running a stop sign. Officers could see a marijuana cigarette and two jars of marijuana when they talked to him, so they told him to step out of the car so they could search it.

Underneath the drivers seat, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the report. Hymes told police the gun was his.

Hymes is not allowed to have a gun because of 2012 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and felonious assault, all second degree felonies.

He received a sentence of seven years in prison, according to court records.