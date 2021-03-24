Federal grand jury indicts Youngstown man on gun charge

Jumal McQueen, 26, has been charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a weapons charge.

Jumal McQueen, 26, has been charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment in his case, which was issued March 11, was unsealed Tuesday, the day after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

He is expected to be arraigned this morning via video before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent. He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

McQueen was first arrested about 5:15 p.m. Jan. 30 by city police for running a stop sign in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue.

According to reports, McQueen pulled into a drive with a police car behind him before he suddenly drove through a vacant lot and drove away.

He wrecked the car on Marmion Avenue and ran away, reports said. He was chased through several back yards before he was caught in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Inside the car, police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, two bags of cocaine and $3,428 cash, reports said.

The indictment in the case said McQueen is banned from having or being around a firearm because of a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine.

McQueen was free on bond after his municipal court arraignment before Marshals arrested him on a warrant for the indictment.