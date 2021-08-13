Federal grand jury indicts Youngstown man in drug case where over 9K in cash found

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury Thursday indicted a man on drug and weapons charges.

Lesley Smith III, 40, of Youngstown, was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show Smith has been in federal detention since January, when a criminal complaint was filed against him and he waived both a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

The charges stem from a March 19, 2020, search warrant served at a home on West Glenaven Avenue on the South Side as part of a drug investigation that began in February 2020.

An affidavit in the case said investigators found marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, two digital scales, a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a box of .380-caliber ammunition and $9,928 cash.

The affidavit said Smith denied having any guns, drugs or large amounts of cash before the warrant was served.

Smith is not allowed to have or be around a firearm because of a 2005 conviction in federal court on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

According to court records, an arraignment date has not been set yet.