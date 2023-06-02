YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury Thursday indicted a Warren man who has at least four prior felony convictions on two gun charges.

Deltonio Dorsey, 41, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

The indictment is based off an April 11 arrest by Warren police investigating a gunfire call in the 2600 block of South Street SE. A criminal complaint was filed May 9 in federal court against Dorsey.

Court records do not show an arraignment date for Doresy, who has been in the Trumbull County jail since his arrest.

An affidavit with the criminal complaint said an officer responding to the gunfire call saw Dorsey in a parking lot. Dorsey matched the description of the person who fired a shot, the affidavit said.

Dorsey walked away from the officer and as he did so he reached towards his waist and threw something away, the affidavit said. He then turned around and was taken into custody.

The officer searched and found a loaded .38-caliber revolver that had one round missing, reports said.

A few days later, police talked to a witness who said he saw Dorsey holding a gun, the affidavit said.

Dorsey has criminal convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court dating back to 2002, including a 2018 conviction for aggravated robbery for which he served a four-year prison sentence.

In 2009, he was convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. Following his 2018 conviction in common pleas court, he was given a sentence of a year in federal prison because he violated his federal supervised release.