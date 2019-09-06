Federal grand jury indicts Valley doctor on sex trafficking charges

According to the indictment, Aiad-Toss forced three victims -- ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old -- to engage in commercial sex acts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury indicted a Youngstown doctor on sex trafficking charges involving minors as young as 12 years old.

Albert Aiad-Toss, 52, faces four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Aiad-Toss forced three victims — ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old — to engage in commercial sex acts.

The indictment states Aiad-Toss also coerced a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct on camera.

“The abuse of a child is despicable and incomprehensible,” said FBI Special Agent Eric Smith. “Individuals such as Dr. Toss who allegedly choose to engage in sex acts with minors and sharing sexually explicit photos of children will face a court of law. Law enforcement will continue our unceasing efforts to protect our most precious resource, our children.”

Police arrested Aiad-Toss at an airport in Florida in July. He was returning from a trip to Peru.

Aiad-Toss worked as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman, but he was no longer caring for patients after his arrest.

He was a contracted doctor through Alteon Health.