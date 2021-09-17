Federal grand jury indicts two for making false statements to buy guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury has indicted two men for making false statements to buy guns.

Robert Shepherd was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a single count of false statement during acquisition of firearms and William Craft was indicted on two counts of the same charge.

An arraignment date for the two has not been set yet. They are expected to be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan D. Greenburg.

Federal authorities did not provide an age or address for the men. A call to the public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland was not returned.

Both men are charged in three separate incidents that court records said took place in February 2020. They are both accused of misstating that they were buying the guns for themselves when they were actually buying them for others, according to court documents.

Shepherd is accused of buying an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and two AK-47 style semiautomatic rifles Feb. 13, 2020, at an Austintown gun shop.

Craft is accused of buying a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and an AR-15 Feb. 7, 2020, from an Austintown gun shop and of also buying an AR-15 Feb. 15 from another Austintown gun store.

Affidavits in the case are not available.