Federal grand jury indicts suspect in attempted local jewelry store break-in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Detroit man is awaiting a Dec. 20 court date in federal court in Pittsburgh for his role in two jewelry store break-ins, one of which was in Mahoning County.

Willie Harvey, 37, is charged in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and one count of Hobbs Act Robbery.

It is unclear if he is in federal custody or is being held somewhere else. He is scheduled for a Dec. 20 court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge.

The indictment in the case said Harvey conspired with persons both known and unknown to break into two jewelry stores, one in Mahoning County on Nov. 12 and 13, 2019, including a Nov. 13 robbery at a jewelry store in Washington, Pa.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Boardman police said two men tried to get into the locked Jared Galleria of Jewelry on U.S. 224 but they were unable to get inside.

A message has been left with Boardman police.