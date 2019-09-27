Federal grand jury indicts New Middletown man in threat case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio indicted a New Middletown man on charges that he made threats toward the Jewish Community Center and for having a gun.

James Patrick Reardon, 20, is charged with transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Reardon has been in federal custody since local police and federal authorities served a search warrant at his home Aug. 17 after they were tipped off that Reardon had made a video in which he held a gun. With sirens and screams in the background, Reardon added a voiceover that said: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Seamus is an Irish version of Reardon’s name.

The threat was posted on Instagram and the JCC was tagged in the post.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Patricia Gaughan. Court records do not list an arraignment date.

U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert Sept. 12 denied a motion for Reardon to be allowed to be released on bail. It is possible that Reardon’s attorneys can ask Judge Gaughan to set bail for Reardon now that he has been indicted.

In a similar case, Justin Olsen, 18, of Boardman, was indicted for threatening federal agents. He was denied bail at his detention hearing before he was indicted, then after he was indicted, his attorneys filed a motion asking that he be allowed to have bail.

That motion was denied.