Federal grand jury indicts men on meth charges following investigation of mail delivery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Two men who were detained last month after a package of methamphetamine was tracked to a South Side Youngstown home were indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

Jason Hollister, 40 and Samuel Shipton, 35, are each charged in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio with possession of methamphetamine.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Pamela Barker.

The two were arrested Aug. 9 after the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force tracked a shipment of methamphetamine in the mail from Glendale, Ariz, to Shipton’s home on Volney Road.

Shipton left his home with the package but was pulled over by task force officers. Investigators say he then admitted there were drugs in the package and he was taking them to Hollister.

Police allowed the delivery to continue and monitored Shipton as he dropped the package off at a home on Meadowbrook Avenue, where both were then taken into custody.

Equipment to grow marijuana was also found in the home, reports said.

