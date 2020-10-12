Federal grand jury indicts man after package of cocaine delivered to Youngstown house

Investigators said the 400 grams of drugs were hidden in the lids of three thermoses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio last week indicted a Youngstown man after he got a package of cocaine delivered.

Paul Beth Perez Ortolaza, 32, faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The indictment was issued Friday.

Perez Ortolaza is free on a $20,000 appearance bond after he was arraigned in the case Sept. 22 following the filing of a criminal complaint against him. He is expected to be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson. A date for his arraignment has not been set yet.

Perez Ortolaza was initially arrested after federal investigators Sept. 18 obtained a search warrant to search a package expected to be delivered to a Victoria Street home. When investigators searched the package, they found three thermoses inside and each one had a bag of white powder later determined to be cocaine.

There was a total of 400 grams of cocaine, the affidavit says. The affidavit did not say if the package had a return address.

Agents allowed the package to be delivered and set up surveillance. After the package was delivered, they found Perez Ortolaza in the backyard with it, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Perez Ortolaza told agents he was waiting for instructions on where to deliver the drugs in the package and that he was expecting to receive 13 ounces of cocaine.

