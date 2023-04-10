YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed Monday in federal court charging four people with stealing guns from a Braceville sporting goods store.

Indicted on a charge of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee are Brendon Nichols, 28; Daquante Kimbrough, 25; and Yaniya Hill, no age given.

Jalen McCall, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of stolen firearms.

The indictment was handed down Wednesday but unsealed Monday.

Hill is expected to be arraigned Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Greenberg; Nicholas and Kimbrough are expected to be arraigned Friday, also before Judge Greenberg.

According to court records, Hill was just arrested Monday. An arraignment date has not been set yet for his case.

The four are accused of taking 34 guns early March 6 from Rattlesnake Hill Sporting Goods at the corner of state Routes 82 and 534.

Ten of the guns were found in a Bordman home where Nichols was arrested on March 6 after a brief standoff. Kimbrough was arrested before the standoff when he went to visit his girlfriend at the Mahoning County Jail.

A criminal complaint was filed March 9 in federal court against Nichols and Kimbrough, while McCall was also taken into custody about the same time and is being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center because the arrest violated his probation in a juvenile court case.

Authorities said they found some of the stolen guns in McCall’s Campbell home.

Nichols and Kimbrough have been in federal detention since they were arrested.

The arrest warrant for Hill said he was arrested Monday in Warren. Authorities at the time of the break-in said there were four suspects, but Hill was never named until Monday.

Kimbrough had bought ammunition at the store hours before the break-in and admitted under questioning that he went back about 1:30 a.m. March 5 with a man he called “Ben,” according to a criminal complaint in his case.

Bolt cutters were used by Ben to cut the lock on the door, then Ben kicked in the door, the complaint said. Ben went to where the long guns were while Kimbrough told deputies he stole as many handguns as he could, the complaint said. They placed the guns in a bag, carried them out, and then went to a home in Boardman where Nichols was arrested.

When questioned, Nichols told investigators where he put the guns in his home. He also told them he went to the store Sunday with Kimbrough and two other people not named, then went back early Monday morning after he had been drinking.

Nicholas said he tried to grab all the guns he liked when he visited the store the day before, the complaint said.