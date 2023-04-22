YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ninth annual federal frenzy kicked off Saturday afternoon

with great food and live music.

Despite the weather, hundreds of people packed into Penguin City Brewing for Federal Frenzy you can see them absolutely lining the downstairs waiting on another band to start. Students with Youngstown State said despite the rain, they consider the Frenzy a success.

“It’s a lot of work between your classes, in between part-time jobs, you really learn the life of an event planner. It’s really exciting and I love seeing everything come together,” said Mia Albaugh, event lead for Penguin Productions.

Rain showers didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the music inside or outdoors.

It’s musician Marc Lee Shannon’s first time at Federal Frenzy and he said he loves seeing the variety of artists who travel from all over to perform.

“Some old people, some new people, and it’s really great to see this and also to see a gathering of people supporting live music,” Shannon said. “It’s so happening to be able to do that and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Inside Penguin City, a live artist was painting during music, and people got a chance to use paint pens to tag a car. It was all a part of the Helms Foundation. Terri DiGennaro is the founder and brought the car as a way to honor her late son — who was an artist.

“It’s the community getting involved and that’s kind of a metaphor you could say that you’re taking something that’s old and wrecked and you’re bringing it back to life and giving it a new purpose,” DiGennaro said.