Federal agents serving search warrant at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal agents are serving a search warrant at a 152 E. Auburndale Ave. home as part of a drug investigation.

Three men who were inside the home are in handcuffs on the front porch. It is not clear yet if they are facing any charges or in custody so the home can be searched.

At least one person is being taken into custody on gun and weapons charges.

Agents are checking the inside of the home and the garage.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency is the lead agency on the case.

The address is just a few doors down from the Horizon Science Academy.