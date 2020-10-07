Federal agents search Youngstown home where homemade explosives were found

Federal agents were searching the home on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal agents are serving a search warrant at a Youngstown home where homemade explosives were found Monday morning.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is also on hand as agents are carrying out paper bags and other items from a home in the 2800 block of Hillman Street.

Agents have set up a table and a laptop in the front yard to catalog evidence but moved a large truck in front of the table when a reporter showed up to block the view.

Agents have been at the home since 5 a.m.

An agent on the scene referred comment to the Cleveland FBI office.

On Monday, police and parole agents found homemade explosives while searching the home. Oliver Smith, 51, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities found a .22-caliber revolver with a silencer, a .22-caliber rifle and assorted types of ammunition.

Smith is on probation out of Portage County and is not allowed to have any weapons.

The explosives were found in a bedroom and the basement.

Police Chief Robin Lees said Tuesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would be conferring with federal prosecutors to determine what action they should take.

Smith remains in the Mahoning County Jail on state charges.

