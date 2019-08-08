Federal agents search house in Liberty during DEA investigation

It's part of a larger investigation targeting four other locations in Youngstown, according to the DEA

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Federal agents busted down the door and were searching a house in Liberty Thursday morning.

According to the DEA, weapons, drugs and cash were seized. No arrests have been made.

Thursday’s search in Liberty included a house in the 1700 block of Lucretia Drive.

Investigators haven’t released details about the Youngstown searches yet.