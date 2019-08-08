Federal agents search house in Liberty during DEA investigation

Local News

It's part of a larger investigation targeting four other locations in Youngstown, according to the DEA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Federal agents search house in Liberty.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Federal agents busted down the door and were searching a house in Liberty Thursday morning.

It’s part of a larger investigation targeting four other locations in Youngstown, according to sources with the Drug Enforcement Agency who are involved in the investigation.

According to the DEA, weapons, drugs and cash were seized. No arrests have been made.

Thursday’s search in Liberty included a house in the 1700 block of Lucretia Drive.

Investigators haven’t released details about the Youngstown searches yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

7-Day Forecast