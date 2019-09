Multiple agencies are assisting federal agents in an investigation in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple agencies are assisting federal agents in an investigation in Austintown.

Federal agents and police from Austintown, Boardman and Canfield converged on a house Thursday morning at the corner of Kenmar Court and Oakwood Avenue.

Investigators would not comment on what they were looking for.

Agents could be seen walking around the property and inside the house that is under construction.