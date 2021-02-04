Federal agents at home of Mercer County woman suspected in Capitol raid

No charges have been filed against Powell at this point

According CBS affiliate KDKA, a Mercer County woman is suspected of participating in the riots on Capitol Hill.

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – Federal agents were at the home of a woman Thursday who is believed to have taken part in the riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators were at the Sandy Lake home of Rachel Powell. They did not confirm what they were looking for and only said that they are “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location.” 

Powell is believed to be the woman known as the “Bullhorn Lady” in images released by the Department of Justice of people of interest in the riot.

According to New Yorker magazine, Powell confirmed to the publication that she is the woman in the photos.

This is a developing story. Check back here and in tune in to WKBN First News at 5 and 6.

