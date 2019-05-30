Fed up Boardman woman takes up flooding issue with county commissioners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flood clean-up continued Thursday for many people across the Valley. One Boardman woman has had enough when it comes to the damage caused by heavy rain and took her strong message to Mahoning County commissioners.

Two days after a wave of thunderstorms dumped four or five inches of rain on parts of Mahoning County, Bobbi Terwilliger took her complaints to commissioners.

“It was up to my car door. That’s how flooded it was when it rained,” she said.

Terwilliger said this isn’t the first time her Applewood neighborhood has been flooded — far from it.

“I have spent $5,000 in the last year on drainage for my backyard and it doesn’t help. It doesn’t help.”

She then blamed all of the development taking place along Route 224, which shows no signs of stopping.

“Storm drains are too small. You keep building all this crap and the storm drains can’t take it,” Terwilliger said.

While places like Boardman Plaza are still cleaning up, the Emergency Management Director Dennis O’Hara is assessing the damage.

“This is going to take some time,” he said. “It’s going to take another few days.”

O’Hara said teams like these will be collecting information on flooded homes and businesses to see if the county meets state and federal disaster guidelines.

“Our big question is insurance. Do you have flood insurance, homeowners insurance? If you had a sewer back-up rider on your insurance plan, that is what we’re looking for.”

In the meantime, Terwilliger said she’s grown tired of waiting for elected leaders to come up with a solution.

“I happen to have a platform where I have several thousand Mahoning County voters at my disposal that I can say, ‘Hey, look. Maybe we need to start looking at putting somebody else in office that’s gonna do something.'”

It could be weeks before we learn whether the county will receive a disaster declaration.

OhioMeansJobs in the Boardman Plaza is closed on Friday due to the floods. The business’s other locations in Youngstown and Columbiana County are still open.