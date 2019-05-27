FDA warms against using homemade sunscreen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer for many people, some may take advantage of the nice weather and start working on a tan.

A new trend is homemade sunscreen, but the FDA warns that these are not always safe.

Researchers did a recent test on recipes found on social media, concluding that 65% of them did not provide coverage to prevent skin cancer or sun burns.

The FDA added that some natural chemicals can be harmful and some have not been approved.

"The FDA actually tested 17 different compounds that are allowed in sunscreen commercially and found them to be safe, so it is not necessarily the lesser of two evils. It's known to be safe. It's just that people feel like it's unsafe because it's a chemical. That's something manmade," said Dr. Jeremy Mashburn from Steward Health.

Doctors said when using sunscreen, make sure it has an SPF of 30 or more, contains zinc oxide and is water resistant. Be sure to apply the sunscreen every two hours.