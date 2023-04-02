YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence lingered at a home in Youngstown Saturday night.

It happened at the 500 block of Boston Avenue. FBI, SWAT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all on scene in addition to Youngstown Police.

According to Sergeant Staley with Youngstown Police, the investigation stems from an incident in Allegheny, Pennsylvania.

He told First News YPD is working with the FBI and Violent Crimes Task Force in the investigation.

We did reach out to the FBI for further information.

All they’ve been able to tell First News at this time is the incident provides no reason to be concerned for public safety.