FBI: Surge in tips from public after El Paso, Dayton shootings

The FBI says more people are calling in tips since the El Paso and Dayton massacres

(CNN Newsource) – There appears to be new vigilance on the part of the public about thwarting potential mass shootings and domestic terror attacks.

The FBI is reporting a 72-percent uptick in tips called in to its national threat operations center in the wake of the mass shootings.

During the first full week of August following the attacks, 3,800 calls came in to the FBI. That’s compared with an average call volume of 22,000 per week.

The FBI cautions that not all tips turn into full-fledged investigations or arrests, but the agency welcomes the call volume.

“People are finally paying attention and understanding that any one of these events can happen 24/7/365 and anyone in this country, unfortunately, can be affected by one,” said FBI Agent Jin Kim, active shooter expert.

And while the FBI isn’t specifically linking any of the tips to the uptick in recent arrests, CNN found that more than two dozen people have been arrested since august 4 for making threats or stockpiling weapons.

Twenty-year-old James Reardon threatened to carry out a shooting inside the Jewish Community Center in Liberty Township and posted about his plans on Instagram, according to police. Police in New Middletown were made aware of the post and took action.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at Reardon’s parents’ home where multiple assault weapons were seized, according to the FBI.

In Connecticut, Brandon Wagshol was arrested after an anonymous call to the FBI tipline revealed he was allegedly trying to purchase large capacity magazines from out of state. Police say he also posted on Facebook about his interest in carrying out a mass shooting.

And in Florida, 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix was arrested in a Florida parking lot after his ex-girlfriend alerted police that he had sent her several texts allegedly threatening a mass shooting.

Experts say the arrests show the power of people paying attention.

“What we need to do as part of a human effort, a Herculean human effort, is have a reporting system and know it’s ok and it’s actually required to move the needle on this,” Kim said.

In a statement, the FBI cautioned people to, quote, “remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.”

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-Call-FBI or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.