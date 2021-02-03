FBI seeks information in unsolved Howland Twp. bank robbery

The FBI is assisting Howland police with the investigation

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Howland Township.

Investigators are looking for information in the robbery that happened at the Chase Bank on Elm Road. The crime took place on December 21, 2020.

The FBI is assisting Howland police with the investigation and is offering a reward for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edmundson at 330-856-5555 or the FBI at 330-965-2940. Tips can remain anonymous.

