BRISTOVLVILLE, (WKBN) – A Bristolville man was arrested after deputies say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.

According to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted by the FBI Monday that at about 2:30 a.m., the agency received a complaint about a threat that was posted by 19-year-old Ethan Marks saying, “I would shoot up a school if I could.”

The FBI was able to trace the post by the IP address to a home on State Route 45, and the Trumbull County 911 Center was notified.

Deputies went to the house where they encountered Marks, who they say admitted to posting the message but said he was “messing around” and that “people say that stuff online all the time,” according to the sheriff’s report.

Marks’ mother said she does have a firearm in the house but that she has removed and secured the trigger mechanism and bullets, the report stated.

Marks was arrested and charged with inducing panic. He was arraigned Tuesday in Newton Falls Municipal Court where bond was set at $1,500. He is due back in court Feb. 14.

Since Marks lives near Bristol High School, the school resource officer there and the superintendent were notified of the incident.