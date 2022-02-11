BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple agencies, including the FBI, were called to Boardman early Friday morning for an investigation at Beechwood Drive.

One man was in custody after 7 a.m.

The home is owned by Brian Moffo, according to the auditor’s website. He was indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

He’s also being held in jail on additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business, according to jail records.

Also indicted on Thursday was Camron Moffo, who is charged with improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and trafficking in marijuana. It is unknown whether the charges are related to Brian Moffo’s arrest.

Camron Moffo is also in the Mahoning County Jail.

Boardman police said only that they were serving a warrant and that others on the scene are likely with one of the local task forces that were there assisting. The FBI confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors said that this a quiet neighborhood.