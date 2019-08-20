FBI keeping JCC threat suspect in Mahoning County Jail for now

At this point, James Reardon hasn't been indicted or federally charged, but authorities said it's likely that will happen

(WKBN) – The man accused of making a threat toward the local Jewish Community Center will be staying in the Mahoning County Jail.

WKBN has learned, the FBI has a hold on James Reardon in the jail.

Monday, a judge set James Reardon’s bond at $250,000. He said if Reardon posted bond, he would be on house arrest and would be unable to use social media.

The hold would keep Reardon in jail if he’s able to post that bond.

At this point, Reardon hasn’t been indicted or federally charged, but authorities said it’s likely that will happen.

Currently, Reardon faces telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

Police say he posted a video on Instagram, shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background. The caption made reference to white nationalism.