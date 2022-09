YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police helped the FBI Drug Task Force serve a warrant Thursday in the 500 block of Idora Avenue.

The Neighborhood Response Unit was called as well as members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

At least two people are in custody, but it is not yet clear if they will be charged. A third person was detained for a brief time but was allowed to leave.

An FBI spokesman said he could not release any information because of an ongoing investigation.